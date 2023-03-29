• Beaconsfield Library activities
Looking to start a vegetable garden this season? Learn everything you need to know about container and in-ground gardening, soil, seeds, irrigation, fertilization, as well as transplanting, with Agro-Passion.
At the library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd, Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m., in French with bilingual question period. Registration online.
Celebrate Easter on Saturday, April 1 at the Library. Two bilingual time slots are available: from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Come for a great DIY craft, a sweet treat, and a fun game!
Also available as a take-home kit. Reserve and register online.
Get Your Read On! Monday to Thursday from April 3 to June 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Does your child know how to read, but requires some help and support? The library’s new Get Your Read On! program pairs children aged seven to 12 (grades 2 — 6) with a senior volunteer to practise their reading skills. Register at the reference desk. Spaces limited by availability of volunteers.
• Dollard-Des-Ormeaux Green ActivitiesThe city’s Green Line opens April 3! From April until October, DDO citizens can rely on an eco-technician’s sound advice for all their horticultural questions. Take advantage of this free service to obtain advice on pesticides, weed control, watering, composting, etc., as well as information on landscape contractors, eco lawns and permits. Simply call the Green Line at 514-684-1012 ext. 507, or send an email to: LigneVerte@DDO.qc.ca leaving a detailed message.
• Dorval Winner chosen in Dorval’s ‘Name Your Park’ contest
The votes have been tallied and the results are in. Dorval residents have officially chosen Parc du Village/Village Park for the name of the future green space at the corner of Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore and Cloverdale Avenue.
The city’s Name Your Park contest went through a couple of phases to first gather name suggestions, and then to vote for a final name. The winning suggestion wins an iPad.
Some of the choices included Parc Agathe de Saint-Père/Agathe de Saint-Père Park, Parc des Héros / Heroes Park, and the winning choice, Parc du Village/ Village Park.
A public survey was held from February 22 to March 10. Parc du Village/ Village Park got nearly 53% of the vote.
The name was officially announced last week. Construction of Village Park should be completed by the end of the year. Water campaign
Again this year, the City of Dorval is participating in the Quebec Water Efficiency Strategy of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MAMH). One of the actions required by this strategy is to estimate the residential consumption with the help of water meters installed in a representative sample of households. As a result, the City is currently conducting a solicitation campaign among Dorval citizens and invites you to participate in the project. It will allow the city to collect statistical data on the consumption of drinking water and is part of the actions taken by the city to ensure better management of this resource. This is done on a voluntary basis.
No costs will be attached to the installation of the water meter or to the consumption of the water measured in your residence. The MAMH simply asks to install 60 water meters on the Dorval territory. Afterwards, citizens will simply have to send their meter reading to the municipality. If you are interested in participating in this initiative and knowing your water consumption using a water meter, please write to ingenierie@ville.dorval.qc.ca and mention your name, your civic address, your telephone number, and your email address. Your registration does not guarantee the installation of a water meter at your residence. The city must first respect the characteristics of the sample and not have to carry out major work on the plumbing.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Story Time
L’heure du conte avec Barbada comes to Pierrefonds library, 13555 Pierrefonds boulevard.
Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Come and meet Barbada de Barbades for a colourful story hour at the Pierrefonds Library! Story time with Barbada is a fun and enjoyable activity that allows children 3-7 years old to open up to differences and develop a love for reading and books. The activity also allows them to briefly discover the world of Drag Queens. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccYkezeOb7ZwfX0IdkpzmbMAUl6u9Al0xcIMv5vLiI9j5LSg/viewform
• Pointe Claire Family art workshopsWhat’s better than a fun trip to the exhibition, Writing Mountains – Entre les lignes at the Stewart Hall Art Gallery! For children age three and up, with a parent, for an hour, let yourself be transported by stories. Afterwards, Miriam will guide you in making your own artwork to take home. On April 1, at Stewart Hall Art Gallery, 10 a.m. in French, 11 a.m. in English. Reservation required.
• Kirkland Fall prevention
The Stand-Up! Fall prevention program returns for a free 12-week intensive program for people 65 years of age and older. The program aims to improve balance, flexibility and physical strength, and build confidence. Spring session runs from April 18 to June 29. Led by the Montréal West Island CUISSS, the STAND UP! sessions take place twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 am at Holleuffer Chalet (75 Charlevoix Street). Mandatory registration with Nicole Alves, Section Head — Seniors programs and cultural activities: 514 694-4100 ext. 3323
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Life-saving skillsHeartsaver CPR AED + Child + Infant is designed for people who want to learn how to help an adult, child or infant having a cardiac or choking emergency. You will learn how to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on its way quickly and provide help until someone with more advanced training takes over. You’ll get hands-on practice in performing high-quality CPR, using an AED, relieving choking and doing rescue breathing. This course is ideal for parents and families, or for workplace or volunteer requirements. In just a few hours, you’ll gain the confidence and ability to perform invaluable life-saving skills. For 16 years and older. Course offered by Julie Fortier (Training Partner of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.) The course is offered in English and French simultaneously.
At Chalet Peter-Williamson: Saturday, April 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
At Centre Harpell: Saturday, April 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Cost is $42.00 for residents, $50.00 for non-residents. Registration at https://sainte-anne-de-bellevue.appvoila.com/en/
