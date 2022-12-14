Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
2023 COLLECTION CALENDAR: Due to a technical problem with Canada Post’s distribution system, the calendars that had been separated by north and south sectors were distributed randomly. The city is currently in the process of correcting the issue and the affected neighbourhoods will receive their respective calendar in the next few days. “Since we are unable to know exactly which version was distributed to which address, we must redistribute them. This will be done in the coming weeks.” In the meantime, you can download or view the calendars by clicking on the following links:
https://www.beaconsfield.ca/images/stories/pdf/2023/collection_calendar/calendrier_NORTH_2023_VF.pdf
https://www.beaconsfield.ca/images/stories/pdf/2023/collection_calendar/calendrier_SUD_2023_VF.pdf
SCHOOL CROSSING GUARDS: Is children’s safety of great concern to you? The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal is constantly seeking applicants who would like to work as on-call school crossing guards for neighbourhood police stations. Reporting to the commander of the neighbourhood police station, the school crossing guard monitors students crossing intersections to and from school in order to prevent traffic accidents. They ensure the safety of students and teach them safety rules. Occasional (on call) school crossing guard position to replace permanent school crossing guards:
Irregular schedule (example): Mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. Middays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Afternoons from 3 to 4 p.m. If you are interested in the position of school crossing guard, please complete an online job application on the Ville de Montréal website. A companion guide is available to help you apply online. For more information, please call 514-280-3210 or send an email to brigadier.scolaire@spvm.qc.ca.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXDo you know about DDO’s Community Board? The Community Board is a page on the city Website. It allows local non-profit associations recognized by the City to promote their activities free of charge such as events, seasonal programming, upcoming registrations, job offers within the organization, volunteers needed, etc. Discover it now at https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/live/community-and-institutions/community-board/
DORVALCHANGE OF THE ORGANIC WASTE PICKUP DAY IN DORVAL: Starting December 7, the organic waste pickup in Dorval will take place on Wednesdays instead of on Mondays. Residents throughout the entire Dorval territory will therefore have to place their brown bins at the edge of the street or sidewalk for the pickup that will now take place every Wednesday. The last pickup carried out on Mondays will be the one on November 28.
This change does not affect the recycling pickup, which remains on Monday.
Following are some reminders regarding the organic waste pickup:
It takes place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., even on statutory holidays, (except on December 25 and January 1). Wheeled bins must be placed at the curb after 7 p.m. on the eve of the collection day.
The wheels of the bin must be turned toward the building. The lid must be closed. The handle must be unlocked. Green waste may be deposited in the organic waste bin. It is possible to dispose of surplus green waste in other containers without their lid (e.g. an empty garbage can). We recommend, however, using biodegradable containers, such as paper bags and cardboard boxes, which will also be picked up. Green waste must not be deposited in bulk at the curb.
For the list of materials accepted and refused in organic waste pickup or for detailed regulations regarding management of waste material, visit https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/services/various-waste-pickups/organic-waste-pickup For other questions contact Public Works at 514 633-4046.
POINTE-CLAIREROAD CLOSING: The City of Pointe-Claire would like to inform you that work carried out by Bell will lead to the closure of Du Bord-du-Lac―Lakeshore Road between Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., between De Lourdes and Cartier avenues. A detour will be proposed to road users via De Lourdes, Lanthier and Sainte-Anne avenues. Access to all stores will be maintained. We thank you for your collaboration. Engineering Department: 514-630-1208, ingenierie@pointe-claire.ca
GRANDS PRIX DE LA CNESST: The City of Pointe-Claire is proud to announce that David Riga, an employee in the Public Works Department, won a prize in the Leader category at the Grands Prix de la CNESST during the national unveiling on November 30. The Grands Prix de la CNESST aim to highlight the stars of prevention in labour standards, pay equity and occupational health and safety (OHS). These awards are given to people and organizations throughout Québec who are committed to improving their workplace.
The Leader category recognizes a worker and an employer representative who are inspiring role models among all Québec businesses (all types and sizes). David Riga participated in creating the operational committee on which he sits. He is also part of the work team dedicated to analyzing the risks related to the tasks of his colleagues in the Public Works Department. His approach and leadership have enabled the organization to foster a culture that facilitates and encourages communication, participation and innovation, particularly regarding occupational health and safety. Thanks to changes in the culture of the organization, the City and its employees can carry out numerous prevention and OHS initiatives.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROSTORYBOOK: “Noel” storybook reading with Akilah Newton on Saturday, December 17 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am.
The Pierrefonds Library team is pleased to welcome Akilah Newton for a reading of her latest children’s book. The author and activist is helping kids dream big and celebrate their differences. The storytime is followed by a Q&A with children. Akilah will also talk about how and why she wrote the book. The activity will be held in English. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSep2ujw81roXUw6lLZUw0ECsD1W2mcu923hmg8RzQBomxXoKg/viewform
