Around the Towns - West Island

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
Popular pop-up events continue next week at Sunnybrooke Park. On July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The city is offering plenty of outdoor activities and fun entertainment planned for families and children. There will be a story time hosted by the library, dance fitness classes and yoga by initiative Go DDO and exotic animals. In case of rain, the activities will be inside the Sunnybrooke chalet.
Family Affairs comes to Centennial Park on Saturday, August 6, (rain date, August 7, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fun-filled day for the whole family, bring a picnic and enjoy many free and fun activities. There will be animals, inflatable games, music, crafts and more.
DORVALHead to the Surrey Aquatic Centre this Sunday, July 31, as of 8:15 p.m. Movie Night under the Stars features Spiderman, No Way Home on a giant inflatable screen. Bring your sleeping bag, set up on the pool deck, and watch a great film. Juice, popcorn, and candies will be served. This event is free for those who have a membership for the outdoor aquatic centres and for the Dorval Kids Klub members. Regular daily admission fees apply for other residents.
KIRKLANDKirkland Mayor Michel Gibson attended a Quebec government press conference last month confirming its plans to invest $25 million in Jubilant HollisterStier to increase the production capacity of its Kirkland plant. Quebec City confirms its intention to grant, through Investissement Quebec, a loan of $25 million, including a forgivable portion of $6.3 million, to Jubilant HollisterStier, a leading contract manufacturer of sterile injectables, ophthalmic, optical and topical medications and sterile and non-sterile liquids in Canada and a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited. The investment will support the completion of a project valued at more than $100 million. The initiative aims to modernize the Montreal facilities of Jubilant HollisterStier in order to double its drug production capacity in Quebec, equipping its plant on the Trans Canada with a single-use sterile preparation room to maximize the filling process, linked to production of liquid sterile products. It will also acquire new specialized equipment. Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development Pierre Fitzgibbon stated “this modernization project shows the effervescence that is being created in Montreal in the life sciences. The pandemic has shown us how important it is to strengthen our supply chains, and that’s exactly what we’re doing today.”
POINTE-CLAIREPollinators are talented but who are they? They are bees, bumblebees, wasps, hornets, ants, beetles, butterflies and diptera. All these populations of pollinating insects contribute to the production of oxygen by plants. In flowers, the movement of male reproductive organs (stamen) toward female organs (pistil) allows plants to fertilize each other to reproduce. This is called pollination. Insects that belong to the Hymenoptera order, such as bees, are the most important pollinators. They maintain a rich and dynamic biodiversity and allow for food-producing crops. Pesticides, urban pollution, habitat loss, declining numbers of flowering plants and climate change are causing these populations to decline, so it is essential to provide vegetation that favours pollinators. Pointe-Claire’s horticulture and arboriculture team chooses the most suitable plants based on their role in the ecosystem to ensure diversity throughout the territory. For example, the educational bee garden at the Viburnum entrance to the Terra-Cotta Natural Park includes a variety of bee plants so bees whose hives are on the roof of the library can feed there. While foraging from flower to flower, pollen sticks to their bodies and is deposited on other flowers, which will subsequently form fruits and seeds. You can participate in pollination by creating a home garden whose plant and flower diversity favours the presence of pollen. Opt for yellow, purple, white or blue flowers to give your garden colour and consider plants that attract pollinators: fennel Agastache, New England aster, large-leaved aster, swamp milkweed, wild bergamot, hairy beard-tongue, grey goldenrod, hoary vervain, black-eyed susan. Pollinating insects are also attracted to borage, sweet clover, phacelia, dandelion and clover. For more information visit https://www.pointe-claire.ca/en/news/planting-natural-gardens/
