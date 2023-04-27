Towards the afternoon of Israeli Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut) on Wednesday two men went about ripping down the Israeli flags that decorated the perimeter of Hebrew Foundation School on Hope Road in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. The school is an elementary school.
One of the perpetrators took video of the other removing the flags and subsequently burning them. The video was captioned with the phrase “I am not afraid of Yahudis (Jews) and I do not care about any ‘promises’.” A song playing on the video is called In The Black Darkness, by Abu Ali, with lyrics that seem to evoke the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The video was posted to an Instagram account with the name “lakednb” attached to it. The profile pic is of an individual whose face is covered. Under the pic are words from a Muslim prayer.
The incident occurred around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon. The school released a statement saying that they “became aware of the incident immediately and the police and Federation CJA were informed.”
The SPVM Hate Crime Unit were at the school Thursday morning, and Dollard-des-Ormeaux security has beefed up security in the area.
The HFS statement continues “Rest assured that your children’s security is of the utmost importance to us. We are being guided and protected by various professional security groups.
This incident comes as antisemitic incidents are on the rise in Canada. Last month the Bagg Street Shul near Mount Royal was attacked with antisemitic graffiti – including swasitkas. And earlier this month two Hasidic Jews were physically attacked in Outremont.
