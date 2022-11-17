An allegation was levelled today that in this past Wednesday’s meeting of Pointe-Claire caucus an anti-Semitic slur was uttered by someone sitting in council, and denounced by another.
Tara Stainforth, councilor for District 4: Cedar Park Heights, took to her Facebook page to announce that she will refuse to sit in council until the slur is acknowledged, and an apology issued. But she alleged that her demands were rebuffed. “Rather than admit wrongdoing and commit to do better,” Stainforth wrote, “this person tried to excuse using a slur as my perception of the expression.”
“I will no longer attend meetings where I must sit at the same table but receive a briefing from colleagues and exchange with staffers instead. Furthermore, I will use the rest of the 2022 (sic) to contemplate whether or not I shall continue as a Councillor in such an environment.”
The Suburban reached Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas by phone Thursday. “Stupidly, it was me," he admited. Stainforth had chosen not to mention Mayor Thomas in her Facebook post. The mayor chose not to repeat the term he had used in caucus. “I won’t have learned my lesson if I do.” And he pledged to never use the slur again.
Mayor Thomas met with members of caucus in person and by phone, and has promised to issue an apology at the next caucus meeting. The only councilors he was not able to reach at the time this story was filed were Brent Cowan, and Tara Stainforth herself. But it is his hope that she accepts his contrition, and returns to caucus.
“I take pride in trying to be an intelligent guy,” the mayor said. “I’m disappointed in myself. I should know better. I do know better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.