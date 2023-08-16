Mario Napolitano’s anti-Bill 96 movement comprises a small, grass roots group. But that hasn’t deterred him and his cohorts from trying to rally more of the community against the CAQ’s language law.
Designed to strengthen Bill 101, the bill was officially passed in the National Assembly in May of 2022. Two months later Bridging Ethnic Communities was born.
It started as a networking group for small business owners of all ethnic backgrounds. Bridging Ethnic Communities now boasts 4,000 members. Last July it held its first “Rolling Convoy” to protest the provincial government’s language law, and the federal Liberal government’s Bill C-13. But Napolitano says they’re focusing more on the provincial law for the time being. Later, when it gets closer to federal election time, they’ll set their sights on Bill C-13 as well.
Napolitano says he prefers the word procession to convoy, to distance themselves from any comparison to the so- called Freedom Convoy that took Ottawa hostage in early 2022. Their first procession, held this past July, had about 55 cars driving from St. Léonard to downtown Montreal. At the time they promised a peaceful protest, and obeyed all traffic laws. The same promise stands for their second event, taking place this Saturday, August 19, on the West Island.
They’ve been getting a lot of traction in the West Island. “People are enthusiastic that there is a group not seeking political office, but working toward political change for all,” he tells The Suburban. “When people get involved the ordinary person starts to listen, and then things begin to change.”
He hasn’t heard from any of the mayors or city councillors he says he’s reached out to, but he is hoping they’ll take notice as the movement grows. The group is hoping more people join Saturday’s procession. They also want people along the route to come out of their houses and make some noise, and to put anti Bill-96 banners in their windows.
“It’s the right thing to do at the end of the day,” Napolitano said. And with a nod to former politician Clifford Lincoln, he adds “rights are rights are rights.”
The drive will start at 10:30 Saturday morning at the Guzzo Cinema parking lot, 3237 Blvd des Sources. It will head up Sources onto Pierrefonds Blvd, to St. Jean, then down to Lakeshore, and onto Pine Beach Park.
