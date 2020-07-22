Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end

In February, the city of Pointe Claire put out a call seeking muralists to create a third permanent installation in the village.
The new mural was being sought for the pumping station walls at the entrance to the village and submissions are being welcomed by an artist or collective who are encouraged to design a water theme for the art.
Applicants had until Sunday, March 8 to submit via the city’s website and the proposal needed to include the water themed design, references as well as the expected budget.
Last week, Pointe Claire Mayor John Belvedere announced the new mural was going to be done by members of the ArtduCommun collective.
“This mural, which depicts the history of Pointe-Claire, adds to the municipal public art collection. It brings new life to the building while blending in seamlessly with the surrounding public space,” Belvedere said.
The artists of the collective will be working on the mural that should be completed by the end of the summer. The work will be water themed.
“This is the fifth project by the Pointe-Claire Public Art Committee to be produced since its creation in 2013,” said Belvedere.
“Its mandate is based on council’s renewed desire to promote the creation of public works of art, improve the quality of the territory and beautify the visual landscape for citizens,” Belvedere said. “Everyone will have the pleasure of seeing the project evolve as they stroll through the village.”
