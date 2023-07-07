A second car-roll in as many days has left a 27-year-old man in serious condition, this one in Pointe-Claire.
Police say the man had been driving south on Blvd des Sources around 4:00 Friday morning. They say he lost control of the car near Donegani, where he hit a lamppost and a concrete wall. The car then rolled over leaving the driver unconscious and trapped inside the car.
Firefighters were called to the scene where they managed to extract him. He was transported to hospital. His life is out of danger, but he is still in serious condition.
This crash comes just a day after a 40-year-old man had a similar crash in Dorval.
