Anne crosses St. Charles

Motorists along highway 40 in Beaconsfield and Kirkland have had quite a sight lately, seeing the REM project gantry named Anne moving over St. Charles Boulevard.
“It is impressive, because it is the first time that we have used launching gantries in Quebec,” said REM project spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau.
The gantry has moved over the boulevard, allowing for an interesting view for the “drivers who have passed under the prefabricated segments attached to the beam.
“It is important to remember that this working method is safe and proven,” Rouillard-Moreau told The Suburban. “Road traffic is restored during the day under the segments, once these are attached to the launching gantry, while the works are carried out at night; it is therefore a particularly effective method for limiting the impact on traffic.”
And while the gantry Anne is hard at work on the boulevard, the other gantry for the light rail project “Marie is also installing segments in the Dorval area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.