The impasse between Liberal leader Dominique Anglade and Vaudreuil MNA Marie-Claude Nichols came to a head last week after Nichols declined the Official Opposition leader’s offer to return to caucus.
Anglade had originally offered Nichols the shadow cabinet position of transport critic. Nichols would have preferred to be appointed deputy speaker of the National Assembly, but was rebuffed by Anglade. She refused the transport portfolio and was, last week, dismissed from caucus. Caucus Chair Enrico Ciccone sided with the Liberal leader, even saying that Nichols was not a team player (although he has not said much since then).
In the last few days the Liberal leader invited Nichols, who was re-elected for a third term as a Liberal in the last election, to come back. Anglade has been trying to be conciliatory. But Nichols would have none of it, and has decided to sit as an independent.
