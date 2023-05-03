Alouettes legend's son raising money for ALS

Former Montreal Alouette Michael Soles passed away from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in July of 2021. Now his son, Anthony, also a football player, is taking to the mountains to raise awareness and funds for research into the disease.
Soles played fullback on the Alouettes. He’d lived with ALS for 16 years. Just days before he died he emailed his son, urging him travel while he still could.
So, Soles and a friend, William Stone-Barney, are taking his father’s words to heart, and use the occasion to raise money to fight the disease the took his father.
Michael Soles was born and raised in Pointe-Claire. He went to St. Thomas High School, where he played football. He moved on to John Abbott College where he played for the Islanders, and then onto McGill where he played for the Redmen. He trained with Pittsburgh and Green Bay before being drafted by Edmonton. He went on the play for the Als from 1996 to 1999, Anthony Soles and Stone-Barney, both 21, are headed for the hills of California, Utah, Oregon, and Washington State to climb and ski. The trip will continue back into Canada – through Whistler, Vancouver Island, Banff, and Revelstoke.
They have a handful of sponsors, and have put up some of their own money. But they had also started a crowdsourcing campaign – Big Mountains, Bigger Cause – which has already netted over $18,000.
They left on May 1st and should be back in just over a month.
Soles was not the first Montreal Alouette to succumb to ALS. Tony Proudfoot, former defensive back and sports commentator – also of Pointe-Claire – died of the disease in 2010. And Larry Uteck, who played on the team from 1978 to 1980, also died of ALS in 2002.
