Allison Saunders wins LBPSB seat

Allison Saunders won a seat at the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) on Sunday. Currently a co-opted commissioner, she was announced as winner in Ward 4 which encompasses most of the Pointe-Claire area between highway 20 and highway 40 where the majority of LBPSB schools are located in that city.
Saunders was challenged by Joel Silver.
Saunders is a marketing and communications expert and has been involved with the board as a parent since 2012.
Along with Malik Shaheed, she was appointed commissioner in a unanimous vote in 2020 with the mission to represent diversity at the board.
