A garage door was allegedly set on fire on Papillon Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday evening.
Montreal police managed to control the flames until firefighters arrived moments later to extinguish the fire.
There was no suspect on site when police arrived and the exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation.
"The investigation has been transfered to the SPVM's arson squad. According to the caller, a person was attempting to set the garage door on fire. The investigation is still under way." SPVM Spokesperson, Julien Levesque told The Suburban.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
