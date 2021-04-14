AJOI's Halte-Transition is a success and continues to grow

Action Jeunesse de l'Ouest-de-l'Île (AJOI) and Ricochet announced the extension of the Halte-Chaleur West Island’s activities and modified the name of the shelter to Halte-Transition which continues to operate at 5100 avenue Château Pierrefonds in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
The Halte-Transition will continue to welcome people experiencing homelessness and residential instability until June 30, 2021, with extended hours each day from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. The centre will continue to provide a welcoming place for beneficiaries to receive hot meals and beverages, take a shower, rest, wash their clothes and warm up.
The centre is adding five additional beds and will now accommodate 20 people per night. An added focus on supporting beneficiaries in their search for housing and their social reintegration efforts will also be integrated into the centre’s activities.
“The extension of our activities is possible thanks to the funding granted by the federal program Reaching Home as well as the support of Centraide of Greater Montreal. AJOI and Ricochet (Hébergement / Homes) invite their partners and the community to share the information so that together we can continue our fight against homelessness in the West Island.” AJOI Director, Tania Charron said in a statement.
A computer with wireless internet is made available for visitors to search for employment, accommodation and other suitable use.
The first of its kind in the West Island, Halte-Transition opened last December and by the number of visitors, has proved the importance and relevance of the resource that it provides. From Dec 19th -March 31st the center was visited 972 times by 72 beneficiaries. 1270 meals were served.
"The significant use of the halte services this winter demonstrates what we have been saying since 2013. It also demonstrates the extent of the homelessness issue in the West Island. And that's just the tip of the iceberg." Charron told The Suburban.
“It is therefore with the objective of continuing to meet the multiple needs of this population that we will maintain our various services throughout the coming months.” Charron said.
The centre also provides a shuttle service that circulates in the West Island between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., to provide transport for people who need help getting to the center.
