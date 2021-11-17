Action Jeunesse de l'Ouest-de-l'Île (AJOI) and Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes) purchased a new van that will travel the streets of the West Island and Lachine as of this week and help homeless individuals. The project was made possible with the financial support of the Caisse Desjardins de l'Ouest-de-l'Île.
Desjardin’s $25,000 donation will allow the organizations to expand their mobile intervention and transport services in collaboration with the Halte-Transition de l'Ouest-de-Île, located at 5100 avenue Château-Pierrefonds in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Since the shuttle services began operating in February 2021, the Halte-Transition team says it has seen the importance of having a vehicle to intervene with people directly on the streets offering transport to facilities.
More than 341 interventions and 206 rides were carried out using the shuttle since Febuary. With the additional vehicle, the organizations expect to reach more persons in need.
The following statement was issued jointly. "The AJOI and Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes) teams would like to sincerely thank la Caisse Desjardins de l'Ouest-de-Île for its generous contribution to this project, which will make a significant difference in the lives of vulnerable people.”
