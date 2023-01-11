Airport blamed for Dorval chemical spill

Last Dec. 6, a Dorval resident noticed that the water in the Ruisseau Bouchard had changed colour. Ruisseau Bouchard is the stream that flows into the St. Lawrence near Parc Millenaire. It appears to have been a chemical spill, and Dorval Mayor Marc Doret is none too pleased.
Aeroports de Montréal does admit that there was an accidental spill of one litre of fuel into a storm sewer, and into the stream. That’s despite the infrastructure that AdM had on site in the event of such spills.
Mayor Doret was quoted as saying he suspected it was de-icing fluid that had been spilled. He suggested that this was not the first incident of its kind, wondering aloud in an interview why the stream doesn’t freeze.
Doret feels that the airport’s containment precautions are not sufficient and would prefer the airport authority put new systems in place to ensure that any future spills are contained to AdM property. He said he would be prepared to get the federal government involved should the airport authority not comply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.