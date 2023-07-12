This year’s Mini-Olympics event in Kirkland was supposed to take place Canada Day weekend. But because of the fluctuations in air quality due to the forest fires that continue to burn in northern Quebec, the municipality has decided to postpone the event to September.
Though the situation has been improving, there are upwards of 100 wildfires burning in Quebec, causing intense smog and air pollution. With authorities continually issuing warnings about the air quality, communities have been either postponing or cancelling outdoor events. Some municipalities had moved their Canada Day celebrations indoors. Virtually all fireworks displays were cancelled.
Kirkland’s Mini-Olympics is considered to be the community’s kickoff to summer. Registration was held in May, with more than 127 kids looking forward to the event. But given the air quality, they decided to postpone until the weekend of September 22-24. Doing so, says the city, would not have been in keeping with what the event has become, it “would simply not provide participants with the quality experience Mini-Olympians are accustomed to.”
Kirkland Day’s fireworks have also been rescheduled for the same weekend.
The city hopes that those who registered will still want to participate. But they will be issuing refunds to anyone who cannot.
