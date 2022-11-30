Adopt-a-Family for Christmas campaign is on

Many Montrealers know Chantal Haigh if not by name then surely by reputation. She is the cancer survivor-turned-long-distance runner who has run marathons – 576 of them over six years, to be exact – to raise money for cancer research.
Outside of the organized marathons, Chantal also did two extreme long distance runs of her own, from Montreal to Quebec City one year, and from Montreal to Tadoussac the next, also for cancer research. That last one – Montreal to Tadoussac – was indeed her last long-distance run. The time demands, plus the physical and financial toll, had just become too much.
But for the past 11 years she and her mother, Cheryl, have been spending the better part of each year making up Christmas baskets for families in need. They call their endeavour Adopt-a-Family. And it started, as so many of these things do, with her own personal experience.
“We grew up very poor,” Chantal explains. “And we always had a little bit of help from the community, the schools. So I said to my mom ‘Let’s pay it forward’.” They started small, going door-to-door, and tapping into the community. Then, with the advent of social media, Adopt-a-Family snowballed. They started with 10 families, and have helped up to 120 families. This year they’re putting together 108 baskets.
It’s a full-time commitment. “As soon as Christmas is over,” Chantal says, “we start all over again.” There are upticks in collections in January, and then again in July and August. And there are regulars, or what Chantal calls her “loyals,” who are there to help all year round. But her biggest publicity push is after Remembrance Day; she feels that day deserves to be respected. But after November 11 Adopt-a-Family goes full tilt.
They collect everything from turkeys for Christmas dinner, to non-perishable food, gift cards – so that families can go and buy what they need – gently-used or new clothing and winter gear, toiletries, and feminine products. Sometimes there are special requests, and if Chantal, her mom, and the loyals can deliver, they will.
What they get, how much of it, and from where depends on whom they approach. “I find that people who don’t have very much are the most giving,” says Chantal. And oftentimes a family that they had helped in the past will themselves adopt a family in return.
And the help comes from all over. “Montreal has supported me quite a bit,” says Chantal. “The West Island has been amazing,” she says. “It’s just a tight knit community that wants to help others. And the South Shore, where I am from, are just as good.”
And that’s despite the current economic downturn. A recent Nanos poll showed that despite the pressures on their wallets, Canadians are still willing to give as much as they did last year.
The absolute deadline to give is December 15. Anyone who wants to adopt a family can reach out to Chantal on social media, or email her at Chantal.haigh@gmail.com.
