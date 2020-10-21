A historical landmark in Dorval will undergo a $1 million renovation this fall. The old ‘gardener’s home' located at 1280 Lakeshore road near Pine Beach park will be revamped with the support of federal and provincial government grants for heritage properties prior to its 150th anniversary coming up in 2022.
The city of Dorval obtained the property on the south side of the city near the waterfront from the private Forest and Stream Club in 2014.
The modest sized home located directly next to Dorval's most visited green space in the sectors current prime real estate area, originally housed a Scottish family who's main caretaker Frank Roy fathered 13 children and lived in the home over a century ago.
The house measures 728-square feet and is located on a large property that in it's prime housed a large garden that could feed a multigenerational modern family.
(1) comment
A Dorval historical property to undergo $1 million face lift... I believe the address is 1780 not 1280.
