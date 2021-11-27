Six West Island municipalities are under a boil-water advisory including Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Kirkland, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, and Baie d'Urfé. Residents should bring their tap water to a rolling boil before consuming it, even if they already use a water filter.
Schools, businesses and institutions have been advised that they must close water fountains and advise the public that the water is not fit for consumption.
The advisory was issued after testing results showed non-compliant water quality on a sampling point in the network.
Residents living in the affected areas who are concerned about their health may call 811 to consult.
The advisory states that caution should also be taken against using unboiled tap water for ice, dehydrated food, brushing teeth, and rinsing food which will be eaten raw.
Water can be used for showers. baths and laundry.
According to authorities, dish washing can be done safely, as long as the water is hot and the washed dishes are dried well with a cloth.
Officials recommends using a cloth when bathing young children rather than immersing them.
It is also important to remember to boil water given to pets.
