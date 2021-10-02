Forty-four Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents were forced out of their apartment building on Brunswick Boulevard in the West Island of Montreal. They were told by firefighters that their building was “structurally unsound” after some of the residents called the fire department because they felt that the building was shaking.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross in Quebec have come along to provide shelter, food, and clothing for at least 72 hours. However, some of the residents feel as though their temporary displacement could last longer.
"Apparently the building had shifted. People couldn't get out of their front door, especially people in the middle of the building," said Sonja Reiss, who has lived in a unit on the third floor for the past eight years. In total, 18 units were evacuated.
Reiss said that around 2:00 am, residents of the building were asked to leave the premises and were only given minutes to gather their belongings. She added that things happened so quickly that she didn’t have time take her pet bird with her.
The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux is overseeing the situation and are taking a look into what caused the instability of the building.
