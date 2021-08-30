Well-known businessman and philanthropist Terry Pomerantz made the West Island Women’s Shelter the beneficiary of his major annual charitable event. It was his Pomerantz Foundation’s 13th/14th Annual Golf Tournament last week (last year’s was cancelled of course) at the St.Raphael Golf Club in Ile-Bizard. Thanks to Terry, the event had a blue-chip list of corporate and professional sponsors. They included, amongst other, Trams Property Management, Raymond James, Moosehead Lager, Kaufmann de Suisse, NFP Insurance, BMO Private Wealth, Kugler Kandestin, Tidan Hotel and Real Estate Group, CIBC Private Wealth, Mandeville Investments and ESI Technologies. The ladies of the executive of the Shelter were everywhere volunteering for the hosting and organizing of the foursomes. Aside from selling some half-dozen foursomes of their own, Brigitte Garceau, President of the Shelter, brought together the 4 Mayors Foursome composed of Jim Beis of Pierrefonds, Georges Bourelle of Beaconsfield, Michel Gibson of Kirkland and Alex Bottausci of DDO. A special mention must be made of the newest dynamic duo to involve themselves with the Shelter, Brigitte’s daughter Cassie Heward and Vice-President Jacquie McGowan’s daughter Kristina Colloricchio. They really made the 13th Hole the place to be.
4 Mayors support Pomerantz Foundation golf benefit for WIWS
