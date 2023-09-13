In 2014 – two years after it was all but destroyed by fire – the Maison Michel-Robillard in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue was designated a heritage site. Now the nearly three century-old farmhouse stands to be demolished.
The 16th century building – also known as the Braerob farmhouse – is near where the future Anse-à-l’Orme REM station is to be built. The city says it simply can’t afford original plans to restore the building, so council recently voted unanimously to ask for it to be demolished.
The original plans were to fix it up, restore the stone farmhouse, and turn the building into a chalet as part of a nature park project. The original cost was estimated at $2.43 million. Some of that - $1.5 million – was supposed to come in the form of cultural heritage grants. But after a call for tenders, the cost has nearly doubled to $4.3 million. That’s too expensive, says Mayor Paola Hawa.
The building dates back to around 1780. It had always been referred as the Braerob farmhouse, combining an old Scottish word for hillside with Robillard, the name of the family that owned and worked the land. In 2014, after its heritage designation, and after the city of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue took responsibility for the house, it was officially renamed Maison Michel-Robillard.
The next step, after demolition, is for the city to look into how they might follow through with plans for a visitors’ chalet as part of the City of Montreal’s Grand Parc de l’Ouest project. A public consultation was held last week.
