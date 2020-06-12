23 year old succumbs to gun shot wounds in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

According to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois, the eighth murder this year on the island of Montreal has been transferred to the major crimes unit.
Officers responded to a 911 call at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning in Pierrefonds-Roxboro after reports of gun shots. Upon arrival at the scene on Dauville Street to find a car had crashed into a nearby fence.
Paramedics tended to the 23 year old male driver who had crashed the vehicle after being shot in the upper body. The driver was taken to hospital and succumbed to his wounds hours later.
There was another 23 year old male who was a passenger in the vehicle but was unharmed.
Police have a theory that the two young men were parked in the vehicle when a second vehicle arrived and proceeded to fire at the first car before driving away.
Officers believe the 23 year old driver tried to give chase before crashing the vehicle.
No suspects have been found yet as of press time.
