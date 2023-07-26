The recent 20th edition of the West Island Blues Festival that took place at DDO Park raised a record $70,000.After expenses, all the funds raised go to local charities. This year’s beneficiaries were the West Island Women’s Shelter, the West Island Black Community Association, AJOI, Literacy Unlimited and Centre Bienvenue. The Fest received a surprise $20,000 donation from Robert-Baldwin MNA Brigitte Garceau. In the photo are Festival co-founders Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis and DDO Deputy Mayor Errol Johnson receiving the cheque from Garceau. The Blues Fest is now a cooperative effort of three West Island municipalities with Pointe Claire Mayor Tim Thomas having joined Pierrefonds and DDO last year. The Freddie James Project put on a spectacular performance as the headline act.
