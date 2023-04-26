200 residents of seniors' facilities to be moved

The West Island health authority said, last week, that the residents of two facilities – Floralies Lachine and Floralies Lasalle – will be relocating.
As reported in The Suburban last August, a Streptococcus A outbreak left four dead. These are the same facilities that had been placed under trusteeship after allegations of mistreatment surfaced. In fact, a report released last fall suggested the outbreak was a direct result of negligence and abuse at both locations
Now the residents – about 200 in total – will be relocated. The reason given by the CIUSSS is that the residences, both privately owned, will be undergoing renovations to bring them up to health authority standards.
Najia Hachimi-Idrissi, Assistant CEO of CIUSSS West Island, said each of the residents will be able to choose where they will be living, whether on the West Island, or some other region if it is closer to their families.
The owners of the facilities are said to have been caught off guard, hearing about the move at the same time as their residents did. They echoed patients’ rights advocates’ concerns that the move may be traumatic.
Hachimi-Idrissi assured residents and their families that steps would be taken to minimize any stress caused by the move, which will take place over the next four weeks.
