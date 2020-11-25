A 19-year old man was injured in a knife attack after an argument erupted in an apartment in D.D.O. last Thursday at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Police responded to the scene at the building located on the corner of Hurteau St. and Arthur where they found both the victim as well as the alleged attacker on site.
No arrests were made, however, because the victim refused to collaborate fully with the police investigation.
The young man was transported to the hospital as he sustained injuries to his upper and lower body. The injuries that he sustained were not life threatening and he is in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.