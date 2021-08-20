Sylvain Villemaire has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted last winter of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and possession and distribution of child pornography.
Villemaire travelled to Africa in 2015 where he "bought" an eight-year old girl whom he brought home to Montreal and used her as a sex slave for three years.
Judge Pierre Labelle described the exploitation of the young girl as "nothing less than enslavement," and said that Villemaire used the child "as a puppet,".
The young girl was found at his home when police went in to conduct a search in 2018 in connection with Villamaire's involvement with juvenile pornography.
Police were surprised when they noticed a young girl living in his home and upon questioning the girl, they were made aware that she was "purchased" from her mother in Africa by Villemaire three years earlier.
Villemaire is a former psychoeducator who specialized in helping ' at-risk youth' in Montreal.
Judge Labelle added conditions banning Villemaire from internet use and social media use for 25-years. Also, for an unlimited period after his release, he is banned from public places frequented by children 16 and younger.
