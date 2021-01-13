18-year old woman stabbed in Dorval

An 18-year old young woman was stabbed near a bus stop located on the corner of Orly and Michel-Jasmin in Dorval last Tuesday.
Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the incident a few minutes before midnight. A parameter was set around the site of the incident while police investigated and was lifted on Wednesday.
The suspect, a 28-year old man was arrested and brought into custody for questioning.
According to police, a young woman, who allegedly witnessed the crime was also questioned by police officers.
The victim sustained injuries to her upper body and was taken to hospital, where she was treated. Despite the stab wounds, she is expected to recover.
