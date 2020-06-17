A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in a wooded area located in Île Bizard near Chevremont boulevard and Fers de Lys st. on Sunday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Police arrived on site and were able to locate the victim, who was transported to the hospital in order to receive medical treatment. The victim was found conscious and his injuries are not life threatening.
The scene was sealed off by investigators on Sunday evening, who tried to determine the events that led to the stabbing.
The attacker fled on foot before police officers arrived at the scene.
The victim was accompanied by two of his friends, aged 17 and 18 years old, at the time of the attack.
The victim refused to cooperate with police Sunday evening and the attacker was not identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.