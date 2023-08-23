Bridging Ethnic Communities held their second convoy event is as many months last Saturday, protesting the Quebec government’s contentious new language law, Bill 96.
As founder and organizer Mario Napolitano told The Suburban earlier this month, he prefers the word procession. Either way, around 150 anti-Bill 96 protesters took to their vehicles for this second event of the summer. That’s about fifty more than they had in their first one.
The movement is growing, Napolitano acknowledges, slowly but surely.
Last month they wended their way through the streets of downtown Montreal. Saturday’s event, held on the West Island, was organized in collaboration with the Task Force on Linguistic Policy, the group that launched a legal challenge of Bill 96 in the spring.
Mobile protesters started their drive at the Guzzo Cinema parking lot on Sources, ending at Pine Beach Park where they held a rally.
A third event is already in the works, says Napolitano, planned for next month. The organizers will take over yet a third part of town, driving through LaSalle, Verdun, and Pointe St. Charles.
