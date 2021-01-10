Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji recently received Ms. Guylaine Simard, Director General of the West Island Women’s Shelter, to announce a donation of $30,000 that will be given to help support the new programs and needs for the shelter. The money is coming through the government’s volunteer action program offered by the provincial government to help support local non-profit organizations in the community.
The West Island Women’s shelter has been working hard to provide programs, shelter and services to victims of domestic and psychological abuse in the west island community and throughout the greater Montreal area. Through this donation; the shelter hopes to continue promoting its comprehensive training guides for new workers, to help provide a thorough understanding of victims of domestic and psychological abuse, including key warning signs and tools that can be used to help support these victims.
These guides are a new concept, and have been requested in many other shelters across Quebec and Canada. To better address the many different needs of victims, the West Island Women’s shelter has also translated this guide into six different languages: Punjabi, Arabic, Mandarin, Spanish, English and French.
This money will also be going towards new guides intent on helping children understand psychological control by a parent. During the COVID-19 pandemic there was a dramatic spike in conjugal violence and over the past year the Shelter has handled 9000 calls.
