The West Island Women’s Shelter — greater Montreal’s largest — received a remarkable gift from Suzy Shier’s Le Chateau division of 1000 outfits — dresses and suits — to be used for the women WIWS serves and auctioned off to raise much needed funds. It was the idea of Franco Rocchi, Senior Marketing Director of Suzy Shier, who has been involved with WIWS since his days as Executive Vice-President of Le Chateau. His community involvements have made Franco one of the city’s most engaged corporate citizens.
As the boxes were ready to be shipped, the Suzy Shier team including Samantha Superstein (Suzy Shier brand director) and Pamela Brottes (Le Chateau brand director) gathered with Franco and WIWS President Brigitte Garceau and Treasurer Catina Sicoli Masciotra. It was the kick-off event to WIWS annual November campaign coinciding with the international 12 DAYS OF ACTION TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN running from Nov.25 to Dec.6.
Before the pandemic, WIWS held its highly anticipated ‘PUMPS & PEARLS’ Gala each November. Since that hasn’t been possible last year and this, the WIWS board has pivoted and successfully launched other public awareness and fundraising campaigns. These have included last fall’s ‘Shelter Me’ event, this year’s ‘Speak Out’ mask sale that continues through the twelve days and beyond and this past summer’s collaboration with the Pomerantz Foundation’s Golf Tournament where the Shelter was the main beneficiary. This is the Shelter’s 40th Anniversary so please call and make a donation to the ‘Shelter Me’ campaign or buy a ‘Speak Out’ mask. You can go to WIWS.CA/SPEAKOUT or call 514.620.4845. All funds go for the expansion of the Shelter’s physical space and the broadening of its full range of services. I’ve been involved for years in the Gala and garnering corporate and communal support and hope you will get involved too.
One of the sad effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns associated with it has been a dramatic surge in conjugal violence. The Shelter has handled 14,000 calls this year up from last year’s 9,000 and the annual pre-pandemic average of 6,000. It also delivers 140 hours of counselling services per week through its External Services. editor@thesuburban.com
