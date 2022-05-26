West Island High School closes Thursday following online threats

John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire closed for the day on Thursday as a precautionary measure following threats on social media.
Police officers were called to the school around 9:40 a.m. concerning a threatening post online according to SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin. “The threat was deemed serious at the time,” said Allaire-Morin. Police investigated for possible firearms as well.
The post was not directly threatening the school but rather was referring to the school as a meeting point for a conflict between two individuals. There is no evidence that the individuals were on the property or if they were students at the school according to Allaire-Morin.
Parents anxiously gathered outside the high school after hearing that their children could not leave their classrooms since the school went into lockdown.
“This message is to inform you that the police investigation is not yet complete but they have informed us that there is no significant risk at this time,” read a notice from the school which dismissed students around 12:55 p.m.
There are currently no suspects and classes will resume as normal on Friday.
