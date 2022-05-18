A family from the West Island is calling for stricter drinking and driving laws in Quebec, five years after their daughter was killed in a drunk driving collision.
Jessica Sarli-Rivera was killed in a crash on March 20, 2017 when the driver of the vehicle she was in slammed into a lamppost on the service road of Highway 20 while under the influence.
Her family has started a petition to allow police officers more flexibility when pulling someone over for impaired driving. Currently in Quebec, if a person is pulled over with a blood-alcohol level of 0.8 they can be arrested and charged under the Criminal Code. In other provinces, such as Ontario, police officers can distribute fines to drivers who test between 0.5 and 0.8.
"We realized that if in 2017 it was in place, maybe our daughter would be alive," said Antoine Bittar, the girl's father.
Liberal MNA Carlos Leitao will present the petition to the National Assembly. "It gives police forces a little more flexibility for someone who is driving under the influence but with less than 0.08," said Leitao.
