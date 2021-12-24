The West Island Crisis Centre is closing for the holidays for the first time in 35 years because of lack of staff.
The President of the centre, Deborah St-Martin called the closure ‘difficult but necessary’ as many staff members were on sick leave or feeling burnt out after doing multiple double shifts. “We knew that the holidays were going to be very hard,” she said. The centre will close on Friday and plans to reopen on Jan.3. The 24-hour help line usually receives 1,500 calls a month and offers emergency short-term housing to those in need.
Despite being exhausted, workers are also moving to other job openings in the public sector like hospitals and CLSCs, and no new workers are applying to the crisis centre because of the pandemic according to St-Martin.
Help centres across Quebec are experiencing labour shortages at a critical time during the pandemic. Some organizations are asking the government for more funding to raise staff salaries as an incentive to increase interest in the field.
