A woman is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision involving four cars on Highway 520 in Dorval, Quebec late Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. after an SUV with four occupants inside, hit three vehicles in a traffic pileup in the left-hand lane of the westbound highway according to Sûreté du Québec.
The 520 westbound was closed for several hours Tuesday evening as police investigated the accident.
