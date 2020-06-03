Late last Monday morning, NDG’s Nancy Williams was all smiles as friends and clients made a point of stopping by Copie – Réseau — her small printing shop on the corner of Clifton and the Upper-Lachine Road to say hello and place their orders. “It’s great to be open again,” said Williams as she stood behind the gerry-built plexi-glass shield that dominates her counter.
As her partner has already survived cancer, Williams said it was “...early days” and that she wasn’t willing to take any chances with anyone’s health – including her own. Wearing a mask that looked as if it was made for some kind of straight –to-Netflix Hollywood spook movie, Williams told The Suburban that the lock-down “...was brutal” and more than a little expensive. As local schools make up a large part of her clients, a lot of work suddenly disappeared last March, and won’t come back until next September. “I haven’t done the math yet,” said Williams as her photo-copiers hummed in the background. “But we’ve lost thousands and thousands of dollars, so it’s going to take a while before we can make up for all that lost time.”
On Sherbrooke Street, the Encore Bookstore’s window displayed a rich selection of dystopic novels while Aurora Robinson – one of the store’s employees — was busy stacking books amid shelves in time for the store’s afternoon opening. As the little bookstore is an important stop for hundreds, if not thousands of local residents who can’t spend the day without looking at a book, Robinson also mentioned that she was looking forward to getting back to business as usual in the little Sherbrooke Street store. When asked what the store did during the lock-down, Robinson said that a lot of business was done over the internet, “...but it’s not the same thing.” As of this week, the store is once again hoping people will come in with books to sell because the store must begin to make up for time and purchasing opportunities that were lost during the lock-down.
Further down the street, Scott Browning had a lot to say about what happened to business interests over the past three months, “...and I hope Mayor Plante will pay attention to what’s happening on the street.” As the owner-operator of NDG’s Atelier MicroScott Workshop,Scott Browning is not optimistic about what the pandemic did to business – especially small business – throughout the city. “I didn’t do too badly,” he said, “ ...because people are finally discovering that you get what you paid for.” When asked to explain, he said that as people began to work from home, several clients discovered that home-based computers did not have the power or the capacity to deal with assorted business and commercial applications.“But it’s going to be tax-time soon,” he said, “...and a lot of people might think twice before opening their doors again, because now people understand how expensive it is to do business on the street when they can do it in their own basement.”
After citing what he pays in taxes just for the right to work in a few hundred square meters that defines his Sherbrooke Street basement workshop, Browning told The Suburban that there were over ten similar computer repair shops along Sherbrooke Street when he first opened his business back in 2007.
“Now I’m the only one left,” he said.
