This is the last issue of The Suburban that will be delivered door-to-door. Starting next week, April 19th, this newspaper will be available in depots throughout the island including your local public and municipal buildings as well as your favourite pharmacies, supermarkets, coffee shops and more. (See the list below and opposite page for a convenient location near you.) We’ll be spreading the news in more places than ever.
The reason for the change is that in May, Mayor Plante’s bylaw forbidding door-to-door delivery in the Ville de Montreal without specific individual door stickers, makes current home delivery logistically unsustainable. The Plante administration, despite the recommendation of its own advisory committee, decided to pursue this missguided strategy. This change in our distribution was forced upon us in this our 60th anniversary year.
As our publisher Michael Sochaczevski has written, “We will continue to provide our readers and advertisers with the widest newspaper distribution network possible.” We have been working diligently to put in place a depot network that will cover our current distribution footprint as well as expand into neighbourhoods we were not previously able to reach. Each month we continue to add more outlets. Our goal is to put our newspaper in the hands of everyone who cares to read it, in print.
The good news for readers and advertisers is that between this change and the phenomenal work we have done our website and mobile App more readers are able to access our news and advertisements than ever before.
Yes, we are on-line; yes, we have the best newspaper website (QCNA 2021); yes, we have a mobile App allowing our readers easy on the go access, breaking news and alerts; and yes, our online readership has grown each of the last three years. But we also understand how many still love holding a newspaper.
We have been delivering the news for 60 years. We are The Suburban, the voice of English Montreal and we will continue to do so. Whether you pick us up at your local depot or read us on you laptop, tablet or phone we will always give you award winning local news, sports, entertainment, wrapped in relevant local advertisements that you can’t find anywhere else.
