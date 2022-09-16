The 53-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries after what police say was a case of extreme road rage in Laval yesterday morning has died.
Two cars reportedly collided shortly before 8 a.m. on the Highway 15 north service road near du souvenir. One of the drivers exited his vehicle and was then reportedly struck by the other car, which then fled the scene. The victim was brought to hospital, and police investigators do not yet know what transpired, nor have they identified a suspect.
The victim, identified as Stéphane Taillon by his son on Benoît Dutrizac’s radio show Friday morning, said his father had injuries to his head and neck. “I don’t know more,” he said, adding his father was officially declared dead about 24 hours after the incident. Taillon said his father drove a sports car but was a responsible driver and a gentle person. “He was not a physically imposing man… he was not the type to raise his voice, and he was not a threatening person.”
Police are seeking an important witness that was driving a grey Hyundai Accent. The victim’s son pleaded with whoever struck his father or any witnesses to come forward and contact the police to “shed light on what happened. It’s the last you can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.