The Verdun Legion’s members worry that they will not be able to keep the organization’s space, as the lease is coming to an end and rent costs continue to climb.
"Now, we're at the end of the rope. Our lease is up December 31, 2022," said Stan Kircoff, President of the Verdun Legion, veteran and Legion member for 50 years. He fears veterans will lose their sense of community without a proper meeting space.
Kircoff explains that they cannot keep up with their current rent which is over $5,000 a month and that the COVID-19 pandemic has only created additional financial challenges for the organization.
"I’m very sorry, but this is no way you treat veterans and their families and senior citizens,” said Kircoff. “Not after 100 years. That’s no thank you at all." Kircoff accused the city of turning its back on veterans after Legion members asked to move into the Verdun Lawn Bowling Club building that has been vacant for years at the last city council meeting.
"Unfortunately, the city can't provide a building or a space to one organization and not the others that are currently looking," said City Councillor Sterling Downey.
Kenneth Ouellet, the President of the Royal Canadian Legion Quebec Provincial Command claims the organization currently has no dependable revenue. “As you know, our revenue comes from social events, suppers, and other activities," he said.
Other legions across the city and the country are also struggling to stay open due to rising rent costs and the decline in memberships.
