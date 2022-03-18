Vanier College’s Director General John McMahon has slammed the most recent amendments to Bill 96. “Personally, I think I’ve had enough,” said McMahon. “I’ve been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career; I cannot finish without speaking up now.”
McMahon directly referred to the amendment to the French language law that requires students in English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French to graduate, which was accepted even by Liberal MNAs on the analyzing committee, Helene David, and David Birnbaum.
“Many of those students, while their French is sufficient to graduate from high school and would be sufficient to work and live in Quebec, studying a content course at higher education in French, is completely different,” he said. Russell Copeman, Executive Director of the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) said that this could compromise some students’ future endeavours if their overall average is negatively affected by the requirement, and they are not accepted into some University programs.
While McMahon appreciated the support that English CEGEPs received from their MNAs, he was disappointed that the proposal for the new amendment to Bill 96 was accepted by Liberals participating in the hearing.
McMahon said he requested a meeting with French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette on behalf of English CEGEPs, but the Minister refused to meet. “I challenge him to meet with us and hear directly from us,” he said. English CEGEPS will consider what they can do in the meantime to delay the amendment to have an appropriate transition period, and how to mitigate any negative impacts of the new language law.
“That’s our only choice,” said McMahon. “We have to keep fighting. And we have to keep striving to do what we need to do in order to ensure our students have a maximum chance of success.”
