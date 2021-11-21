Vaccines for children arrive in Canada

A shipment of PfizerBioNTech pediatric vaccines are landing in Hamilton this evening with an expected delivery of 2.9 million doses to Canada by the end of the week.
On Friday, Health Canada approved the pediatric doses for children aged 5-11. In a trial of 4,600 children, it was found that the vaccine had a 91% effectiveness rate in protecting against the worst symptoms of Covid. The newly formulated dose is one third the amount given to children aged 12 and older.
There are approximately 700,000 children eligible to receive the shot in Quebec. Once the vaccines arrive in Canada, provinces will begin vaccine rollouts in their respective areas. News on vaccine administration in Quebec is still under discussion, but the goal is to vaccinate each child at least once before Christmas time.
“Going forward, we will be closely monitoring the domestic rollout of the pediatric program in Canada and continuing to review accumulating evidence from international programs and studies. NACI (National Advisory Committee on Immunization) will update their advice as needed,” tweeted Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.
