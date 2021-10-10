Starting October 15, vaccine passports are going to be required for people who want to visit loved ones in the hospital and other healthcare sites.
The new rule is going to apply to all health and social service centres, which includes hospitals, CHSLDs, CLSCs, and rehabilitation centres. It is also going to apply to to private seniors' residences, as well as intermediate and family-type resources (alternative living facilities for all ages).
"We have a responsibility to protect vulnerable people and to protect our health system," Health Minister Christian Dubé announced.
Healthcare site visitors and caregivers will be asked to present photo ID and proof of vaccination, either through a printed QR code or the Vaxicode app. However, proof of vaccination won’t be required for those receiving treatment from healthcare institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.