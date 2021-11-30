As of today, unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 cannot take a plane or train in Canada even with a negative COVID-19 test result. The new requirement comes into effect as Canada announces cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Though information about the risks associated with Omicron are ambiguous, health officials do not want to take a chance. Earlier this week, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travellers who have been in southern Africa in the last 14 days “must follow new pre-entry testing before continuing their journey to Canada.” Canada has also blocked flights to and from seven southern African countries.
These enhanced testing measures will be in effect until Jan. 31 2022. Air Canada and WestJet have confirmed that they will perform screenings to verify that all travellers are fully vaccinated.
“When we’re dealing with very transmissible respiratory viruses, having focused travel restrictions to a particular country or a particular region, it’s not usually an effective strategy,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease expert from Toronto General Hospital. Bogoch said that the new measures are appealing to citizens who want to feel like their political leaders are doing something to help them.
“It doesn’t really make sense that we use rigid travel bans as a way of preventing cases, as compared to mitigating spread,” said Dr. Zain Chagla, associate professor of medicine at McMaster University. Chagla believes the new variant has been spreading for some time.
Health Minister Christian Dubé warns Quebecers to be wary of travelling plans in the coming weeks as ‘requirements can change at any time.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.