A White House source has confirmed that the U.S. will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. A formal announcement is expected later today.
The official said travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request. The U.S. also requires the quicker and cheaper antigen test.But on return, Canada still requires a PCR test.
Air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination on arrival to the U.S., but will still need to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding.
Non-essential travellers crossing at a land border will be required to show proof of vaccination, and by January the same policy will apply to those deemed essential travellers.
