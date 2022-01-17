Two pileups on the South Shore of Montreal involving dozens of cars caused forced closure of Highway 20 East in Boucherville.
“There was a lot of blowing snow, everyone was going fast. Everyone slowed down and suddenly all the cars were stopped,” said a victim of the accident. “Thank God, no one was hurt.”
Longeuil police are encouraging drivers to avoid Boul. De Montarville and Autoroute Jean-Lesage while the accident on Autoroute Jean-Lesage eastbound creates significant congestion. There is a detour in place at Exit 95.
Highway 20 West is also completely closed as the towing operation is underway for another pileup. Paramedics and Traffic Control are currently helping those involved in the collision that occurred in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Beloeil.
