Two Montreal men are facing charges in Minnesota for allegedly being part of a telemarketing fraud scheme which defrauded more than 20,000 people out of $30 million.
On Friday, Minnesota’s Department of Justice revealed that 34-year-old Abdou Diallo was the co-owner of two Canadian companies involved in the scheme, Readers Services and NP Readers Inc.
"From 2011 through 2020, Diallo and his co-conspirators provided 'lead lists' and fraudulent sales scripts to their telemarketing employees for use in carrying out the fraud scheme," said the DOJ.
Victims of the scheme were allegedly called by people pretending to be from the magazine’s cancellation department to help them cancel their subscription in exchange for a large lump sum payment. The scheme targeted those who had previously fallen victim to similar scams and were tricked into signing up for expensive subscriptions they could not afford.
Diallo faces a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge and four counts of wire fraud. He will be transported to Minnesota after being arrested at the Miami airport on March 30.
Co-conspirator Saman Moghnel, 34, also pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Feb. 28 in Minneapolis and is awaiting sentencing.
The two Montrealer’s are also connected to over 60 cases of suspects who have allegedly defrauded over 150,000 of about $300 million, according to the DOJ.
The FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service received help from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Minnesota Attorney General’s office in the investigation.
Those who think they may have been a victim of this scheme or a similar scam can contact authorities at magazinevictims@fbi.gov or visit the FBI's website.
