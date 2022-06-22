Two 25-year-olds are in the hospital after suffering stab wounds during an altercation early Wednesday morning in downtown Montreal.
"The two victims injured during that altercation, they're out of danger," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Police officers found a knife on the scene on Guy St. where the fight broke out in an establishment in the early morning and then continued on the street. A 26-year-old suspect has since been arrested and police had closed off a section of Guy St. between Sainte-Catherine St. and René-Lévesque Blvd. for further investigation.
The suspect has been meeting with investigators for questioning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.