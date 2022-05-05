Dawson students Rotshennón:ni Two-Axe and Kayla Spencer-Young won the local Forces Avenir award for their tutoring program ‘IndigeSTEM’ that addresses the discrepancies in access to resources for indigenous and non-indigenous students on campus.
The students, enrolled in Dawson’s Health Science and Pure and Applied Science programs, wanted to encourage, and support fellow Indigenous students with a particular interest in science.
“In conjunction with the tutoring, I plan different student activities that connect culture and science,” said Rotshennón:ni.
The pair came up with IndigeSTEM last semester with the goal of helping students succeed within their own capacity and develop an appreciation of the field they are studying in. The project will also expose students to various career opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields.
Forces Avenir aims to recognize and promote student involvement in projects that cultivate the formation of conscious and responsible citizens.
The duo is now in the running for the provincial Forces Avenir award which will be announced in Quebec City in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.